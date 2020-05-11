Assemblywoman’s Message for Tesla CEO as Carmaker Threatens to Leave Calif., Sues Alameda County

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez had some choice words for Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday after the electric carmaker threatened to move its operations out of California, and filed a federal lawsuit against a Bay Area county, in a bid to reopen its North American factory.

Musk threatened to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California and sued Alameda County officials who have stopped the company from reopening its factory in Fremont as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it is resuming operations at its factory anyway.

The suit accuses the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions and claims Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California's stay-at-home order because the facility is considered “critical infrastructure."

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Alameda County responded to Tesla's claims saying there "has been a collaborative, good faith effort" to work with the company in its reopening plan.

Hours after Musk's tweets, San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted some choice words about Elon Musk and added:

And, the deaths from Covid-19 in California are disproportionately Latino. Our communities have been the hardest hit. By far. Maybe that’s why we take the public health officials’ warning and directions so seriously. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

Tesla then announced late Saturday it would resume operations at its facility in defiance of the county's order, implementing social distancing by spreading out employees and conducting on-site temperature screenings.

“Contrary to the Governor’s recent guidance and support from the City of Fremont, Alameda County is insisting we should not resume operations," the statement said. "This is not for lack of trying or transparency since we have met with and collaborated on our restart plans with the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. Unfortunately, the County Public Health Officer who is making these decisions has not returned our calls or emails."

