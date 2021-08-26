Local Animal Welfare Officers Travel North to Help With Caldor Fire Response

A couple of San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement Officers packed up their bags Thursday and headed north to assist in the response against the ravenous Caldor Fire.

As per request by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Officers Sandra Anderson and Joy Ollinger made the trek to El Dorado County early in the morning. They packed up their helmets, boots and other necessary fire gear and safety equipment before the trip.

The two are ready to take on whatever tasks are needed of them while firefighters continue battling the wildfires. From animal welfare checks to walking dogs at shelters in the area, the dynamic duo said they’re ready to step in.

“We want to help. We want to help here,” Officer Ollinger said. “We want to help wherever we can.”

For the next 10 days, the officers will execute animal control duties and monitor the welfare of animals that are sheltering in place. They are expected to return on Sept. 4.

The Caldor Fire, which ignited on Aug. 14, has burned more than 136,600 acres and was 12% contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire. It’s been raging just roughly 20 miles south of Lake Tahoe and forced area residents to flee their homes in mandatory evacuations.