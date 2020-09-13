Local Agencies Voice Support for LA Sheriff Deputies Shot in ‘Ambush'

Numerous agencies in San Diego County are voicing support and solidarity for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after two of its deputies were shot during what was described as an “ambush” in Compton.
Support poured in for the deputies and department Sunday following the Saturday evening shooting. Los Angeles officials said the incident happened outside a train station when the gunman approached their patrol vehicle and opened fire on them numerous times. The violence was caught on surveillance footage.
While the two sheriff’s deputies, a 31-year-old mother and 24-year-old man, recover from the shooting, a manhunt is underway for the assailant. Both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago, according to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Villanueva said the deputies were "ambushed in a cowardly fashion."
Take a look at the words of encouragement and hope local agencies have echoed to send some light to the department.