Local Agencies Voice Support for LA Sheriff Deputies Shot in ‘Ambush'

Numerous agencies in San Diego County are voicing support and solidarity for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after two of its deputies were shot during what was described as an “ambush” in Compton.

Support poured in for the deputies and department Sunday following the Saturday evening shooting. Los Angeles officials said the incident happened outside a train station when the gunman approached their patrol vehicle and opened fire on them numerous times. The violence was caught on surveillance footage.

While the two sheriff’s deputies, a 31-year-old mother and 24-year-old man, recover from the shooting, a manhunt is underway for the assailant. Both deputies were sworn in just 14 months ago, according to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Villanueva said the deputies were "ambushed in a cowardly fashion."

Take a look at the words of encouragement and hope local agencies have echoed to send some light to the department.

All of us at @SDSheriff send our thoughts and prayers to @LASDHQ after two of their deputies were shot in the line of duty. https://t.co/n7eQHs9eUc — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 13, 2020

Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with @LASDHQ as two of their deputies are fighting for their lives.



The two deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an ambush attack as they sat in their patrol vehicle. https://t.co/JXtgtF1wkw — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 13, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brother and sister in blue, who are both still fighting for their lives! @LASDHQ Stay strong!!! 🙏🚔 https://t.co/W4uNGdfhLW — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 13, 2020

The FBI San Diego Division stands in solidarity with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tonight. Two of their deputies are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush tonight. @LASDHQ https://t.co/elvH9SzNaU — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) September 13, 2020