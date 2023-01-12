Live Toucans Wrapped in Stockings Seized at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two live toucans wrapped in stockings and hidden inside a purse from travelers attempting to smuggle them across the U.S.—Mexico border last month, according to the agency.

A CBP officer came across two travelers, a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman in a 2015 Toyota Camry applying for entry into the U.S. through the Otay Mesa port of entry on Dec. 26, 2022.

The CBP officer moved both travelers and their vehicle for further inspection. During that search, a CBP agriculture specialist discovered two live toucans inside a traveler's purse, according to the agency.

"Smuggling live animals, especially endangered species, is a serious offense and this significant seizure demonstrates the lengths a smuggler will go for their own financial gain," said Jenifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. "Our officers and agriculture specialists work hard every day to stop these horrible acts and protect our wildlife species for future generations to enjoy."

Officers arrested both travelers for the live toucan smuggling attempt and put the travelers in custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigators and Fish and Wildlife Services, CBP said.

Border protection officers took the toucans and the car, placing the tropical birds in a safe location. The birds will stay in quarantine for veterinarian examination and will be transferred to the proper place, according to CBP.