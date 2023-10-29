Brush fire in far East County contained

A brush fire that broke out Sunday night off of Interstate 8 near Live Oak Springs in San Diego's East County was contained after about an hour and a half, fire officials said.

Cal Fire San Diego crews responded to the 2-acre blaze, dubbed the "Miller Fire," at around 7:10 p.m. The forward rate of spread was stopped by 8:30 p.m., the agency said in a post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Crews will remain at the scene to make sure the fire gets fully extinguished.

#MillerFire [Final] has been contained and forward rate of spread has been stopped at 2 acres. Crews to remain at scene for next few hours extinguishing hot spots and ensuring fire is completely out. pic.twitter.com/jXfGYBWtVz — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 30, 2023