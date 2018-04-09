Live Nation Drops Behemoth Summer and Fall Tours

5 Seconds of Summer? More like never-ending summer, because Live Nation just dropped some musical behemoths on San Diego.

As summer ramps up on July 29, reggae rap-rockers 311 and punk revivalists the Offspring will co-headline Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, and guess what? They'll be bringing alternative hip-hop act Gym Class Heroes along for the ride.

311 played our fine town just over a month ago, and the Offspring were here in the fall, so it's less a Never-Ending Summer Tour and more a Never-Ending '90s Tour. But we're not complaining.

On the other side of summer, pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer will release their third studio album and play Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, and that's just months after they play a sold-out House of Blues San Diego show on April 26. I guess they got it like that.

But the real treat here is Grammy Award-winning alternative metal band System of a Down with post-hardcore pioneers At the Drive-In at Valley View Casino Center on Oct. 17.

In 2010, System of a Down picked up where they left off after a hiatus in 2006, but still no new albums.... In 2016, At the Drive-In reunited (for a second time), channeling enough creative juices to produce the new album "Inter Alia."

It's time to keep 'em un-separated.

Tickets for all of these shows go on sale Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, so snap 'em up quick and turn this Friday the 13th into a very lucky day.

