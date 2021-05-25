Live Music Lineup: Inaugural Season at ‘The Rady Shell' Along San Diego Bayfront

As more of San Diego County reopens, this may be music to your ears: 40+ live acts are lined up to take center stage this summer and fall at the San Diego Symphony’s new, permanent, bayside music venue.

The San Diego Symphony earlier this month announced its inaugural season lineup at its outdoor venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – a project long in the works.

The San Diego Symphony will begin construction this September on Bayside Performance Park, a permanent concert venue along the scenic waterfront.

The venue is located on Marina Park Way along downtown’s South Embarcadero, south of Seaport Village, and replaces the Symphony’s former venue that went up in the area each summer for the Bayside Summer Nights concert series.

The Rady Shell was originally set to open last summer but the coronavirus pandemic prevented that from happening as planned.

The venue will now officially open this summer, with opening weekend set for Aug. 6-8.

Opening night will feature the Inaugural Gala and Concert conducted by music director Rafael Payare leading artists like composer Mason Bates, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and rising bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green. More info on the inaugural show can be found here.

The San Diego Symphony said its inaugural lineup at The Rady Shell will range from classical to Latin acts, plus jazz, pop and Broadway. Films will be screened there, too – backed by a full orchestra playing the score live (From “Rocketman” and “The Goonies,” to “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”).

You can see the full lineup here.

Here are a few highlights:

Aug. 8: Gladys Knight with guest Naturally 7

Aug. 21: Smokey Robinson

Aug. 29: Mariachi Los Camperos

Aug. 31: Brian Wilson: Greatest Hits Live with guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Sept. 14: Sergio Mendes with the San Diego Symphony

Sept. 26: Jason Mraz with orchestral arrangements featuring the San Diego Symphony

Oct. 10: Indigo Girls

Oct. 22-23: Chicago: The Musical in concert

The season wraps on the weekend of Nov. 13-14. Ticket information is available here.

The San Diego Symphony said concertgoers will be able to enjoy either table service or grab-and-go food options at The Rady Shell through The Shell Provisions, a partnership with some of San Diego’s most recognizable chefs and eateries. The Shell Provisions will offer selections curated by “Top Chef” star Richard Blais, plus Lola 55, Biga, Urban Kitchen Group, Achilles Coffee Roasters and Kitchens for Good.

According to the San Diego Symphony, The Rady Shell is the first permanent, waterfront venue on the West Coast – and the first permanent, open-air performance venue in the Symphony’s history.

Billed as an “$85 million philanthropic investment” designed to serve as a cultural hub for year-round programming in San Diego, the Symphony said The Rady Shell boasts world-class acoustics, video screens, and broadband streaming capabilities.

