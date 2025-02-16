Little Italy Food Hall closing its doors in downtown San Diego

The Little Italy Food Hall is closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, February 15. An employee who works at one of the multiple restaurants inside the Food Hall confirmed the news to NBC 7.

The Food Hall is located in the heart of Little Italy in the Piazza della Famiglia.

One of the diners who was there grabbing some food after attending the Farmers Market on Saturday morning said this was her first ever time visiting.

"My friend Mary and I, we came down for the day to enjoy the farmer's market, I've never been to the farmer's market in San Diego," said Cori Atefi." Mary suggested that we have this pizza because this place is closing down, why not?"

Atefi and her friend were sharing a pizza from Ambrogio15, one of the multiple restaurants inside the food hall. Other restaurants include the Mein St. Asian Kitchen, Samburgers and the Little Italy Food Hall Bar.

It's unclear why the location is closing its doors. NBC 7 reached out to the Little Italy Food Hall for comment, and did not hear back in time for publication.