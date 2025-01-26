San Diego

Little change to San Diego County gas prices

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 4.7 cents more than one month ago, and 3.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

By City News Service

GasPump
Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.528.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 4.7 cents more than one month ago, and 3.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

It has dropped $1.907 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.127. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 8.7 cents more than one month ago, and 2.5 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.889 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Diegogas prices
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us