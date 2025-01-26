Little change to San Diego County gas prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.528.

The average price is 1.1 cents less than one week ago, 4.7 cents more than one month ago, and 3.2 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.907 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.127. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 8.7 cents more than one month ago, and 2.5 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.889 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.