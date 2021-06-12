Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent today to $4.217, the sixth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price rose two-tenths of a cent Monday and Friday, one-tenth of a cent Tuesday and Thursday and was unchanged Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is eight-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 8 cents more than one month ago and $1.202 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 39 of the past 46 days, increasing 17.9 cents, 128 of the past 142 days, increasing 87 cents, and 99 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.