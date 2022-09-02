Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased one-tenth of a cent Friday to $5.222, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped 76 times in the 79 days since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, decreasing $1.151, including 1 cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped for 59 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent on both Aug. 14 and Aug. 23 and was unchanged Sunday.

The average price is 4.2 cents less than one week ago and 33.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 87.1 cents more than one year ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national average price dropped for the 80th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $3.809. It has dropped $1.207 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents on Thursday.

The national average price is 6 cents less than one week ago and 38 cents lower than one month ago, but 62.6 cents more than one year ago.