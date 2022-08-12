LISTEN: Where the Padres Rank On List of World Series Contenders

The Padres took the sports world by storm at the trade deadline. One of the people on the ground floor and arguably the first to break the news of the Juan Soto trade is MLB Network's Jon Morosi. How did he get the information and what's it mean for the Padres now?

On a new OnFriar Podcast, Jon tells us.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson talks with Morosi, who is also a member of the NBC Sports team and is part of Peacock's MLB coverage (the Padres and Nationals play at 9:05 am Sunday morning on the streaming service). They discuss how dangerous the Padres are as a playoff contender, how close manager Bob Melvin is to Hall of Fame consideration, and what it's truly like to watch a game at the fabled Field of Dreams.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.