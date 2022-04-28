LISTEN: Trying Not to Overreact to the Padres Hot Start

The Padres swept the Reds for the second time in two weeks and did it in convincing fashion. Manny Machado looks like an MVP. MacKenzie Gore looks like a Rookie of the Year. Eric Hosmer looks like a batting champ.

But, is this a product of beating up on bad teams or the play of a truly spectacular ballclub?

Those are among the many questions NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp set out to answer in a new OnFriar Podcast. They talk about the sustainability of some hot individual starts, who gets kicked out of the rotation when an injured star is ready, and whether or not a young player with lots of upside has figured out Major League pitching.

Plus, what are the reasonable expectations for a weekend trip through Pittsburgh a little bit of San Diego NFL Draft talk.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.