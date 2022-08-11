MLB

LISTEN: Soto is an OBP Machine and Machado Was Right Not to Worry

Padres offense goes bonkers after truly awful stretch

By Derek Togerson

The Padres offense is probably not as good as it was the last two games. But it's definitely not as bad as it was the previous four games. So, where does the truth lay?

The OnFriar Podcast postures a few guesses.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain discuss the week that was for the Friars, including the one swing that may have turned the Padres offense around and the importance of the next three weeks for their playoff chances.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

MLBbaseballPadresManny MachadoPodcast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us