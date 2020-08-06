LISTEN: Padres Expert Bill Center Puts Tatis Jr. Into Historical Perspective on #OnFriar Podcast

Everyone in baseball knows what a special talent the Padres have in Fernando Tatis Jr.

But just how good can the kid be? How about Rickey Henderson or even Tony Gwynn good. That's not just us saying it. The person who's covered more San Diego baseball games than anyone else on earth sees it, too.

On this week's OnFriar Podcast, longtime baseball writer Bill Center returns to talk about why the 21-year-old shortstop is a transcendent talent, how the Padres have a Big 3 that nobody is going to want to see in the playoffs, and why we need to hold off on getting too excited about the great start Wil Myers is off to.

Plus, since he was covering the team when they wore them the first time, Bill gives his take on the new brown uniforms. Thanks for giving it a listen!

