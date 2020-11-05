LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Talks Padres Free Agency

MLB's Hot Stove has been lit once more.

The Padres have some roster decisions to make. Which free agents will they keep? Which ones should they keep? On this week's episode of the OnFriar Podcast hosts Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson rank the importance of each free agent and the likelihood of each one staying in San Diego.

Speaking of roster moves the Indians are once again going to take offers for Francisco Lindor. We know A.J. Preller will make some calls but what's the likelihood of the All-Star ending up in San Diego? Maybe not as long a shot as you think it is.

Plus, a look at which post-season awards the Friars are most likely to win. Oh, and we talk about the incredible end of the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, giving Derek ample time to geek out.

