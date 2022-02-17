LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Talks MLB Lockout Update and How to End the Stalemate

Major League Baseball's lockout has been going on for about 2 1/2 months. Now, it might finally be time to start legitimately worrying out losing regular season games.

Spring Training has already been delayed. Is that a bit deal? Or just a bump in the road? And what is causing this thing to drag on so long?

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp tackle those topics and more on a new OnFriar Podcast. They discuss the latest "developments" in the matter, identify the major labor issues, detail the disturbing lack of movement from both sides of the impasse, and offer some conflict resolution tips to foster a better relationship between the league and the players union.

They also talk about the importance, or lack thereof, of playing exhibition games in March and how long Spring Training really needs to me. Oh, and one of the hosts has an interesting movie selection to share.

