LISTEN: #OnFriar Podcast Padres Playoffs Preview

For the first time in 14 years the Padres get to play a post-season game. The team they played the last time they went to the playoffs is the team that's waiting for them this time.

The Cardinals earned the National League's #5 seed on the final day of the regular season. In their three previous post-season meetings St. Louis has won nine of 10 games and knocked the Padres out in the first round.

So, will this year be different?

On our first playoff edition of the OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp get a Cardinals scouting report from longtime St. Louis sports anchor Frank Cusumano, who's covered the team for nearly 30 years.

We'll learn the strengths and weaknesses of one of baseball's most historically successful franchises, how they match up against the Padres, get a few predictions on the outcome of the best-of-3 series that starts on Wednesday at Petco Park and learn why several St. Louis fans might jump on the Friars bandwagon if they advance to the National League Division Series.

