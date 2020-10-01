LISTEN: #OnFriar Podcast Padres Bats Erupt in Playoff Win

The Padres were down 6-2 to the Cardinals in the 6th inning in an elimination game on Thursday night at Petco Park.

Then Bebo happened.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 3-run home run that sent a bolt of lighting through the whole organization. The Friars went of a dinger binge, hitting 5 bombs in three innings, two each by Tatis and Wil Myers, making them the 2nd set of teammates to hit a pair of homers each in a game in post-season history. The other guys to do that?

Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Not bad company to be in.

The Padres won 11-9 to force a decisive Game 3 on Friday night at Petco Park so we figured this was worth talking a little bit more about. 3-time All-Star and current network analyst Bret Boone joins a special MLB Playoffs edition of the OnFriar Podcast to talk about what he sees in the Friars and just how incredible this Tatis Jr. kid really is.

Oh and there are a couple of post-season predictions mixed in, too.

