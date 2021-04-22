MLB

LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Explains Why 2021 HAS to Turn Around for the Padres

We dive into what's gone wrong so far and how it can get better

By Derek Togerson

Right now, things are not good for the Friar Faithful.

Coming off a 1-5 homestand where the offense disappeared and another starting pitcher might have been lost for the season the Padres sit at 10-10 on the season. Given all the off-season hype surrounding this team a .500 record feels like it might as well be 3-17.

But, do not fret. Things are going to turn around.

In this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain talk about what's going on with Dinelson Lamet's elbow, how his spot in the rotation could be filled, and why the anemic bats are bound to start thumping again.

Oh, and if Lamet does have to miss substantial time, we run with a crazy theory that might not be all that crazy when you break it down. Paging the Washington Nationals ...

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

