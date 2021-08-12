LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Discusses Padres Moving Tatis to the Outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been working in the outfield as he gets ready to return from the 10-day Injured List. The idea is to protect his left shoulder that keeps popping out of place.

Is it a good medical strategy or ripe with the potential for more catastrophic injury?

That's the main discussion of this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain discuss the pros and cons of a position move for the most exciting player in baseball.

Plus, they offer up a potential rules change that could revolutionize the sport of baseball forever ... or ruin it completely. It's definitely a fun possibility!

