LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Rock Climber Brooke Raboutou Taking Sport to New Heights

On this episode of our podcast, Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with rock climber Brooke Raboutou, who's about to reach the peak, if you will, of her sport.

Raboutou qualified to represent Team USA in this brand new Olympic event way back in 2019 and has waited patiently for her chance at history.

Well, it's here.

Raboutou is a former University of San Diego student but moved home to Boulder, Colorado, prior to the coronavirus pandemic to focus on training for the Tokyo Olympics.

She may be just 20 years old, but thanks to an early start in the sport, she is a seasoned veteran when it comes to scaling rocks and walls at fast pace.

Her family is a big reason for her success in sport climbing.

Raboutou's dad, Didier Raboutou, and mom, Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou, are former rock climbing champions themselves.

In this episode of Olympic Dreams, Raboutou talks about how her family's love for the sport paved the way for her road to Tokyo.

