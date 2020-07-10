coronavirus

LISTEN: New Podcast Goes Into Viral Face Mask Fight at Starbucks

The phenomenon changed a coffee barista’s life forever, and for the first time, we’re hearing his full story on Into San Diego.

By Tom Jones, Dorian Hargrove and Matthew Lewis

It was a Facebook post that was seen around the world: A woman posted a photo trying to shame a Starbucks barista who denied her service after she refused to wear a face mask.

Within hours of posting, thousands of people came to the defense of the 24-year-old Starbucks employee, Lenin Gutierrez.

Now, for the first time, Gutierrez is sharing his story on the Into San Diego podcast, and how the viral post led to a surprising turn of events that changed his life forever.

Listen to the episode below.

To read more about Lenin’s story, and more from Amber Gilles, the woman who shared the post in the first place, click here.

Lenin Gutierrez, 24, could have never predicted what would happen after a photo of him was shared online.

Do you have an idea for a future podcast episode of Into San Diego? Email us at IntoSanDiego@NBC.com

Into San Diego Podcast

