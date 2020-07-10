LISTEN: New Podcast Goes Into Viral Face Mask Fight at Starbucks

It was a Facebook post that was seen around the world: A woman posted a photo trying to shame a Starbucks barista who denied her service after she refused to wear a face mask.

Within hours of posting, thousands of people came to the defense of the 24-year-old Starbucks employee, Lenin Gutierrez.

Now, for the first time, Gutierrez is sharing his story on the Into San Diego podcast, and how the viral post led to a surprising turn of events that changed his life forever.

Listen to the episode below.

To read more about Lenin’s story, and more from Amber Gilles, the woman who shared the post in the first place, click here.

Do you have an idea for a future podcast episode of Into San Diego? Email us at IntoSanDiego@NBC.com