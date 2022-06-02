MLB

LISTEN: Is There a Fix For the Padres Offense?

OnFriar Podcast tries to find a solution to the lack of run production

By Derek Togerson

The Padres have finally suffered a 3-game losing streak, getting swept by the Cardinals in St. Louis. The brooms could have been avoided if the Friars had the ability to score runs with any kind of consistency.

Alas, that is not the case right now. The question is, will it be the case all season? The OnFriar Podcast is looking for the answer. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp analyze what the numbers say about San Diego's offense and if there's a need to trade for another bat or there are internal candidates ready to break out, with some help from ideas on social media.

Plus, how will manager Bob Melvin be handling this skid ... and is it how he SHOULD be handling it? And you'll learn why there is one former Padres outfielder you probably don't want in your fantasy football league.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

This article tagged under:

MLBbaseballPadresPodcastOnFriar
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us