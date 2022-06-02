LISTEN: Is There a Fix For the Padres Offense?

The Padres have finally suffered a 3-game losing streak, getting swept by the Cardinals in St. Louis. The brooms could have been avoided if the Friars had the ability to score runs with any kind of consistency.

Alas, that is not the case right now. The question is, will it be the case all season? The OnFriar Podcast is looking for the answer. NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp analyze what the numbers say about San Diego's offense and if there's a need to trade for another bat or there are internal candidates ready to break out, with some help from ideas on social media.

Plus, how will manager Bob Melvin be handling this skid ... and is it how he SHOULD be handling it? And you'll learn why there is one former Padres outfielder you probably don't want in your fantasy football league.

