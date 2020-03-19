LISTEN: INSIGHT Podcast- The New Normal: Covering The Coronavirus in San Diego

Coronavirus has arrived in San Diego County and with it comes major changes for residents. NBC 7 Investigates' Dorian Hargrove talks about the rise in the number of those infected and speaks to reporter Alexis Rivas on a potential shortage of hospital beds and mechanical ventilators.

The team also talks with Damien Devine, a local restaurant owner about the strains the deadly virus and social restrictions will have on him and his employees.

Listen to the episode below.

https://art19.com/shows/nbc-7-investigates/episodes/4733e100-8ff4-4ef2-996f-4958ac0ba76d