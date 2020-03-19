Insight Podcast

LISTEN: INSIGHT Podcast- The New Normal: Covering The Coronavirus in San Diego

From hospital beds to mechanical ventilators to the impacts to the region's economy, NBC 7 Investigates talks about the Coronavirus and its hold on San Diego County.

By Dorian Hargrove, Matt Lewis and Tom Jones

Coronavirus has arrived in San Diego County and with it comes major changes for residents. NBC 7 Investigates' Dorian Hargrove talks about the rise in the number of those infected and speaks to reporter Alexis Rivas on a potential shortage of hospital beds and mechanical ventilators.

The team also talks with Damien Devine, a local restaurant owner about the strains the deadly virus and social restrictions will have on him and his employees.

Listen to the episode below.

