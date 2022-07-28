LISTEN: If the Padres Don't Get Juan Soto, Who Will They Trade For?

We all know the Padres are trying hard to swing a deal for Nationals superstar Juan Soto. We also know they're talking to the Angels about a potential trade for superstar Shohei Ohtani. Either of those players would drastically shift the balance of power in Major League Baseball towards San Diego.

But, it's going to take A TON to bring either guy to town and there's no guarantee either player gets dealt at all. If that's the case, they'll still have to make some moves to improve an offense that's had trouble scoring runs and a bullpen that's had trouble giving runs up. So, what can they do?

That's a main topic of the new OnFriar Podcast.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp break down the likelihood of landing either Soto or Ohtani, but also come up with six different trade proposals so the Friars aren't left empty-handed like they were at the 2021 trade deadline. A whole lot is going to happen in the next five days. Get ready for it with OnFriar.

