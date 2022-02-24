LISTEN: How the Padres Can Trade Eric Hosmer

We are STILL waiting for the MLB Lockout to end. It has to happen eventually and when it does there's going to be a flurry of deals.

Most of the Padres fan base hopes one of the moves involves trading Eric Hosmer to ... well, anyone, really. The high-priced 1st baseman has lost the support of the Friar Faithful but his bloated contract makes a moving him problematic.

No worries, the OnFriar Podcast has ideas.

NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain run through some trade scenarios to move Hosmer. Some are very possible and have been talked about before. But, Padres general manager A.J. Preller has never been shy about swinging for the fences.

One idea that is so wild it almost makes too much sense involves going after Juan Soto. Yes, THAT Juan Soto. Could it happen? Maybe. Listen to get the full proposal ...

