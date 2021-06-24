LISTEN: Do the Dodgers Finally Fear the Padres?

The Padres just swept L.A. for the first time in eight years and the first time at home in 11 seasons. San Diego is buzzing about it.

But how is Los Angeles handling it?

On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson is joined by longtime radio and TV personality Steve Hartman from XTRA 1360. Steve also works in L.A. so he offers a unique perspective on how Dodger Nation feels right now.

Steve and Derek also debate whether or not the Padres are the most fun team in professional sports and as the trade deadline approaches ask the question: how much is too much to land a guy like Max Scherzer? The possibilities are intriguing (perhaps maddening).

