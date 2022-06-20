LISTEN: Catching Up With Padres Legend Jake Peavy

Jake Peavy is, without question, one of the greatest Padres of all time.

He was the ace of the staff the last two times the Friars won the National League West and became a fan favorite for his pure grit on the mound. But, it's been a while since he was in town.

Jake was helping Major League Baseball at the Draft Combine at Petco Park, his first trip to San Diego in six years. So, in a special edition of the OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson caught up with Jake for an update on life and baseball.

Peavy explains what he's doing now and why he's getting back into the game he loves. Hear why he has high praise for a local guy that he inspired and high hopes for the Padres this season ... and you'll also hear Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman give an interesting description of his old teammate.

