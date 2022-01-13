LISTEN: A Look at the Padres Future (and Present) With MadFriars

For half a decade the Padres were touted as having one of the very best minor league systems in all of baseball. Then they dipped deep into it in trades for established big league players (the results of which have, so far, been mixed at best).

In 2021 their system couldn't overcome a lack of depth in the starting rotation or land any top-flight arms at the trade deadline. So, just how good is the Friars farm these days?



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That's a question NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp set out to answer in the latest OnFriar Podcast. They talk to Padres prospect guru John Conniff from MadFriars, a man who's seen and talked to pretty much everyone throughout the entire system.

They see who might be available to step into the big league spotlight in 2022, which unknown youngsters are ready to make a major splash, and whether or not MacKenzie Gore will ever fulfill his immense potential.

Now, if we can just get a new CBA so we can watch all these guys at Spring Training that would be fantastic.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.