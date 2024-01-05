LIST: Where to get your rosca for Three Kings Day in Tijuana and San Diego

Three Kings Day is Saturday, and the sale of roscas, or Three Kings Day bread has already begun in bakeries and supermarkets in Tijuana and San Diego.

Whether it's traditional, with cream, stuffed with chocolate and hazelnut, or even the so-called "nevadas", these roscas are already selling like "hot cakes", so we've compiled a list of where you can get your rosca on both sides of the border:

TIJUANA

Pastelería Jacobo

This Tijuana bakery is more than 21 years old, according to its website, and is located in the Otay area. Here you'll be able to find the traditional rosca and roscas filled with cheese, cajeta, and cheese with raspberry jam. They also have different sizes that can feed six to 25 people.

Prices:

Small: traditional $11.76 (200 pesos) or filled for $17.65 (300 pesos)

Medium: traditional $23.5 (400 pesos) or filled for $35.29 (600 pesos)

Large: $32.35 (550 pesos) or filled for $47.05 (800 pesos)

location:

Local 19 y 20, Calzada del Tecnológico 13701, Tijuana, México.

Pan Nuestro

This famous bakery in Tijuana offers three different sizes, small, medium and large.

Prices:

Small: $26.5 (450 pesos)

Medium: $46.47 (790 pesos)

Large: $62 (1,050 pesos)

Location contact information:

La Cacho: +526646341632

Hipódromo: +526646767650

Tahona Pan Artesanal

This bakery has two locations in Tijuana and has the traditional Rosca de Reyes. According to the bakery, their roscas are unfilled and feed up to 6-8 people.

Location: Calle Avenida Manuel Doblado 109 Colonia Gabilondo, Tijuana, Mexico.

Venecia Panadería

This bakery has been in Tijuana since 1959. The roscas de reyes are sold in different sizes and with versions of fruit, cheese, and cheese with fruit in this bakery.

Prices:

Small filled with fruit: $22 (380 pesos)

Medium filled with fruit: $32.35 (550 pesos)

Large filled with fruit: $48.85 (830 pesos)

location:

Blvd. Cuauhtemoc Sur 112, Davila, 22400 Tijuana, B.C.

Bonpane

These bakeries have multiple branches throughout Tijuana, where this January they offer two types of roscas, a small and a large.

Prices:

Small: $11.76 (200 pesos)

Large: $32.95 (560 pesos)

Locations:

Av de los Insurgentes 18145, Río Tijuana 3a. Etapa, Rio Tijuana 3ra Etapa, 22226 Tijuana, B.C.

Blvd. Baja California 910 B, Chapultepec California, 22117 Tijuana, B.C.

Santa Fe I, 22667 Portico de San Antonio, Baja California

Calimax

At this supermarket, you can find different sizes of traditional Rosca de Reyes, as well as even promotions that include a rosca with milk or a chocolate bar.

Prices:

Medium: $14.65 (249 pesos)

Large: $15.85 (269 pesos)

Family size: $23.50 (399 pesos)

Soriana:

In this supermarket chain you can find everything from the traditional Rosca, to some stuffed ones such as chocoavellana and even others called "nevadas" with only sugar on top without decoration of ate fruit.

Prices:

Large: $14.65 (249 pesos)

Filled with "Chocoavellana": $21.70 (369 pesos)

Jumbo: $20.5 (349 pesos)

Alma Dulce Panadería

And for those who are looking for a non-traditional rosca de Reyes, Alma Dulce Panadería has roscas de reyes with different themes that include:

Rosca 100 years of Disney

Rosca Ajolote

Rosca Sailor Moon

Rosca de Reyes Merlina

Rosca The Nightmare Before Christmas

Rosca Star Wars

Rosca Hello Kitty

Rosca Harry Potter

Rosca Wonka

Rosca Bob Esponja

Most of the themed roscas were sold out as of Jan. 3, but there are still some available and can be reserved by calling 664355159.

San Diego

You don't have to go to Tijuana to find a rosca, there are plenty of bakeries and grocery stores that offer them in San Diego.

Yelp has a list of 10 of the best places in San Diego to find the rosca de reyes.

Please note, before you visit any of these bakeries, we recommend that you call the branch you are most interested in, to confirm that they have Roscas de Reyes available.

Panadería La Buena

Location: 2582 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92102

Phone: (619)696-0611

Panadería El Trigal

Location: 319 N Highland Ave National City, CA 91950

Phone: (619)674-5112

Panchitas Bakery

Location: 2519 C St San Diego, CA 92102

Phone: (619) 232-6662

Webiste: panchitasbakery.com

Su Pan Bakery

Two locations: 5006 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115 & 13158 Poway Rd Poway, CA 9206

Sitio web: supanbakery.com

San Diego Bakery

location: 6959 Linda Vista Rd Ste G San Diego, CA 92111

Hans & Harry's Bakery

location: 5080 Bonita Rd Ste B2 Bonita, CA 91902

Phone: (619) 475-2253

Sitio web: hans-harry.com

Northgate Market

Multiple locations across San Diego.

Phone: (619) 265-9701

Website: northgatemarket.com

La Concha Bakery

Location: 334 E St Chula Vista, CA 91910

Phone: (619) 427-7147

Website: laconchabakery.com

Lucy's Bakery & Donuts