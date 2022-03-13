LIST: Updated Mask Mandates for Your Child's School District in San Diego

California's mask mandate for schools officially ended on Saturday.

California, along with Oregon and Washington, earlier this month announced the March 12 lift date, the requirement officially expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The new guidance makes face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

NBC 7 is keeping track of all 42 school districts in the county for their updated mask mandate and will update this guide as we hear back from individual school districts:

Unified School Districts



Below is the list of school districts that are now saying masks are strongly recommended:

Mask mandate is extended until April 4:

High School Districts

Elementary School Districts

Below is the list of school districts that are now saying masks are strongly recommended:

CVED said in a statement that beginning March 21, masks will no longer be required to wear indoors, but are strongly recommended.

SBUSD said they will continue masking requirements for all students and staff in all settings up to at least Spring Break.