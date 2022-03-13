San Diego

LIST: Updated Mask Mandates for Your Child's School District in San Diego

NBC 7 is keeping track of all 42 school districts in the county

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Dana Williams

COVID-19 School, Face Mask School
Getty Images

California's mask mandate for schools officially ended on Saturday.

California, along with Oregon and Washington, earlier this month announced the March 12 lift date, the requirement officially expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The new guidance makes face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

California's School Mask Mandate Ends Saturday

NBC 7 is keeping track of all 42 school districts in the county for their updated mask mandate and will update this guide as we hear back from individual school districts:

Unified School Districts


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Below is the list of school districts that are now saying masks are strongly recommended:

Mask mandate is extended until April 4:

Local

baseball 2 hours ago

Padres Spring Training Preview: 5 Things to Watch For in 2022

San Diego County 5 hours ago

San Diego Continues to See Small Increase in Gas Prices

High School Districts

Below is the list of school districts that are now saying masks are strongly recommended:

Mask mandate is extended until April 4:

Elementary School Districts

Below is the list of school districts that are now saying masks are strongly recommended:

CVED said in a statement that beginning March 21, masks will no longer be required to wear indoors, but are strongly recommended.

SBUSD said they will continue masking requirements for all students and staff in all settings up to at least Spring Break.  

This article tagged under:

San Diegomask mandatecalifornia schoolsSan Diego Schoolsmask guidelines
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us