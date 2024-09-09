LIST: Scorching weekend broke record high temperatures around San Diego County

San Diego had a scorching weekend, with some counties like El Cajon and Alpine breaking record highs, according to the National Weather Service.

How hot was it this weekend? Take a look at the list of records set below:

Riverside hit a temperature of 110 degrees on Sunday, which broke the old record of 109 in 1944

Escondido hit a temperature of 109 on Sunday, which broke the old record of 104 in 1944

Ramona hit a temperature of 110 on Sunday, which broke the old record of 103 in 2018

Alpine hit a temperature of 105 on Sunday, which broke the old record of 104 in 1984

El Cajon hit a temperature of 108 on Sunday, which broke the old record of 104 in 1984

While cooler weather is on the way, today’s heat was still oppressive, which means people are still dealing with it and having to work in it, reports NBC 7’s Todd Strain.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Several areas set or tied records for the coolest temperatures reached on Sunday:

San Diego tied its minimum temperature record of 75 set in 2022

Vista hit the minimum temperature of 73, which broke the old record of 70 in 2022

Riverside hit the minimum temperature of 80, which broke the old record of 75 in 2022

Escondido hit the minimum temperature of 79, which broke the old record of 73 in 2015

Ramona hit the minimum temperature of 72, which broke the old record of 69 in 1982

Alpine hit the minimum temperature of 79, which broke the old record of 75 in 2022

Borrego hit the minimum temperature of 85, which broke the old record of 82 in 2021

Cooler weather is expected in San Diego County this week, with temperatures dropping more than 20 degrees by Wednesday, forecasters said Monday.

A heat advisory remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Monday for the cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, Vista, Oceanside, San Diego and National City, according to the National Weather Service.

Need to cool off? Check out these San Diego County ‘Cool Zones' as dangerous heat heads to SoCal: