LIST: School closures amid red flag warning in San Diego County

Strong winds and low humidity amid a dry winter create perfect fire weather conditions

By NBC 7 Staff

Amid an already dry winter season, the first Santa Ana wind event of 2025 is elevating fire danger this week and has prompted some school closures in the area.

Schools in the following districts are affected:

  • Julian Union Elementary
  • Julian Union High
  • Mountain Empire Unified
  • Ramona Unified
  • Spencer Valley
  • Warner Unified
  • Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
  • Sullivan Middle School
  • Bonsall High School
  • Barona Indian Charter School
For more details, visit the San Diego County Office of Education website.

