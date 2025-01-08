LIST: School closures amid red flag warning in San Diego County

Amid an already dry winter season, the first Santa Ana wind event of 2025 is elevating fire danger this week and has prompted some school closures in the area.

Schools in the following districts are affected:

Julian Union Elementary

Julian Union High

Mountain Empire Unified

Ramona Unified

Spencer Valley

Warner Unified

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Sullivan Middle School

Bonsall High School

Barona Indian Charter School

UPDATE: Due to high winds and power outages, Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School in Bonsall Unified School District and Barona Indian Charter School are also closed Jan. 8, 2025. https://t.co/zdmHcYCcy4 — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) January 8, 2025

For more details, visit the San Diego County Office of Education website.