LIST: School closures amid red flag warning in San Diego County

Amid an already dry winter season, the first Santa Ana wind event of 2025 is elevating fire danger this week and has prompted some school closures in the area.
Schools in the following districts are affected:
- Julian Union Elementary
- Julian Union High
- Mountain Empire Unified
- Ramona Unified
- Spencer Valley
- Warner Unified
- Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
- Sullivan Middle School
- Bonsall High School
- Barona Indian Charter School
UPDATE: Due to high winds and power outages, Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School in Bonsall Unified School District and Barona Indian Charter School are also closed Jan. 8, 2025. https://t.co/zdmHcYCcy4— San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) January 8, 2025
For more details, visit the San Diego County Office of Education website.