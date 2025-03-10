LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County as rainy weather returns

Two more rounds of rain, wind and snow are expected to move through San Diego County this week, and officials want residents to be get ready.

The first round will arrive on Tuesday and could bring about a half inch or more for areas west of the mountains, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. The second round, which is on track to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday morning, will be colder and more powerful, with strong winds and periods of heavier rain likely on Thursday.

A flood watch has been issued for the county's coasts, valleys and mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A winter storm watch for the mountains will also be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Ahead of the wet weather, the county and Cal Fire are providing free sandbags for residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas. Here's where you can pick them up:

Some places may have a limited supply, so it's best to call ahead and double-check availability. Don't forget to bring a shovel for fillings bags.

Alpine

Alpine Fire Station #17

1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901

619-445-2635

Bags only

Bonita

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38

4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902

619-479-2346

Sand and bags

Borrego Springs

Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61

5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

760-767-7430

Bags only

Borrego Springs Station #60

2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

760-767-5436

Bags only

Boulevard

Boulevard Fire Station #47

40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905

619-479-2346

Sand and bags

Campo

Campo Fire Station #40

31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906

619-478-5516

Bags only

Lake Morena Fire Station #42

29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906

619-478-5960

Bags only

De Luz

De Luz Fire Station #16

39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

760-728-2422

Sand and bags

Descanso

Descanso Fire Station #45

24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916

619-445-7508

Bags only

Dulzura

Dulzura Fire Station #30

17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917

619-468-3391

Sand and bags

El Cajon

Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24

551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

619-445-5001

Bags only

Escondido

Miller Fire Station #15

9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025

760-728-8532

Bags only

Fallbrook

Pala Mesa Fire Station #4

4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028

760-723-2005

Sand and bags

Flinn Springs

Flinn Springs Fire Station #21

9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021

619-443-7121

Bags only

Jacumba

Jacumba Fire Station #43

1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934

619-766-4535

Bags only

Jamul

Deerhorn Fire Station #37

2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935

619-468-3030

Bags only

Julian

Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Station #56

3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036

760-765-2885

Sand and bags

Shelter Valley Fire Station #62

7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036

760-765-0155

Bags only

Laguna

Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49

33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948

619-473-8281

Bags only

Palomar Mountain

Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79

21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060

760-742-3701

Sand and bags

Pine Valley

Pine Valley Fire Station #44

28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

619-578-6621

Bags only

Potrero

Potrero Fire Station #31

25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963

619-478-5544

Sand and bags

Ranchita

Ranchita Fire Station #58

37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066

760-782-3467

Bags only

Ramona

Ramona Fire Station #81

24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065

760-789-9465

Sand and bags

Ramona Fire Station #82

3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065

760-789-0107

Sand and bags

Intermountain Fire Station #85

25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065

760-789-3710

Bags only

Rincon

Rincon Fire Station #70

16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061

760-742-3243

Sand and bags

San Pasqual

San Pasqual Fire Station #84

17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025

760-480-9924

Bags only

Valley Center

Valley Center Fire Station #2

28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

760-751-7605

Sand and bags

Warner Springs

Warner Springs Fire Station #52

31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

760-782-3560

Bags only

Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59

35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

760-782-9113

Sand and bags