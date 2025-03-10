San Diego County

LIST: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego County as rainy weather returns

The first round of rain is on track to arrive on Tuesday, according to NBC 7 meteorologists.

By Danielle Smith

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two more rounds of rain, wind and snow are expected to move through San Diego County this week, and officials want residents to be get ready.

The first round will arrive on Tuesday and could bring about a half inch or more for areas west of the mountains, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. The second round, which is on track to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday morning, will be colder and more powerful, with strong winds and periods of heavier rain likely on Thursday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

A flood watch has been issued for the county's coasts, valleys and mountains from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A winter storm watch for the mountains will also be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

Ahead of the wet weather, the county and Cal Fire are providing free sandbags for residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas. Here's where you can pick them up:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Some places may have a limited supply, so it's best to call ahead and double-check availability. Don't forget to bring a shovel for fillings bags.

Alpine

Alpine Fire Station #17
1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
619-445-2635
Bags only

Bonita

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station #38
4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
619-479-2346
Sand and bags

Borrego Springs

Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #61
5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-7430
Bags only

Borrego Springs Station #60
2324 Stirrup Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
760-767-5436
Bags only

Boulevard

Boulevard Fire Station #47
40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
619-479-2346
Sand and bags

Campo

Campo Fire Station #40
31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5516
Bags only

Lake Morena Fire Station #42
29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
619-478-5960
Bags only

De Luz

De Luz Fire Station #16
39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-728-2422
Sand and bags

Descanso

Descanso Fire Station #45
24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
619-445-7508
Bags only

Dulzura

Dulzura Fire Station #30
17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
619-468-3391
Sand and bags

El Cajon

Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24
551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
619-445-5001
Bags only

Escondido

Miller Fire Station #15
9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-728-8532
Bags only

Fallbrook

Pala Mesa Fire Station #4
4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
760-723-2005
Sand and bags

Flinn Springs

Flinn Springs Fire Station #21
9711 Flynn Springs Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
619-443-7121
Bags only

Jacumba

Jacumba Fire Station #43
1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
619-766-4535
Bags only

Jamul

Deerhorn Fire Station #37
2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
619-468-3030
Bags only

Julian

Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Station #56
3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-2885
Sand and bags

Shelter Valley Fire Station #62
7260 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA 92036
760-765-0155
Bags only

Laguna

Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49
33947 Mt. Laguna Drive, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
619-473-8281
Bags only

Palomar Mountain

Palomar Mountain Fire Station #79
21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
760-742-3701
Sand and bags

Pine Valley

Pine Valley Fire Station #44
28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
619-578-6621
Bags only

Potrero

Potrero Fire Station #31
25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
619-478-5544
Sand and bags

Ranchita

Ranchita Fire Station #58
37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
760-782-3467
Bags only

Ramona

Ramona Fire Station #81
24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-9465
Sand and bags

Ramona Fire Station #82
3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-0107
Sand and bags

Intermountain Fire Station #85
25858 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
760-789-3710
Bags only

Rincon

Rincon Fire Station #70
16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
760-742-3243
Sand and bags

San Pasqual

San Pasqual Fire Station #84
17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
760-480-9924
Bags only

Valley Center

Valley Center Fire Station #2
28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
760-751-7605
Sand and bags

Warner Springs

Warner Springs Fire Station #52
31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-3560
Bags only

Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59
35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
760-782-9113
Sand and bags

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountySan Diego weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us