LIST: Roads closed this weekend for 2025 Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon

The Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon is happening the first weekend of June at Balboa Park and more than 30,000 runners are expected.

There are three races scheduled for this weekend.

5K:

The first, a 5K, will be held at Balboa Park at 7 a.m. Saturday. The start line is on Presidents Way and Park Boulevard, with the finish line at Balboa Drive. Road closures will be along Sixth Avenue from Hawthorne Street to Upas Street.

Marathon & half marathon:

The half marathon and marathon are being held at the same time on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. The start line is on Sixth Avenue and Quince Street at Balboa Park, with the finish line at Ash Street and Union Street. Traffic from Mission Bay Park to Fashion Valley and Friars Road to Golden Hill will be impacted.

Here is a list of roads that will be closed on Sunday, June 1:

Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., but race organizers said roads will reopen as the last participant passes and course materials are removed.

San Diegans can expect delays and heavy traffic near the Waterfront Park. Several on and off-ramps to State Route 163, Interstate 5, Interstate 8 and 805 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound SR-163 will remain open to I-5.

Other road closures include:

Ash Street from N Harbor Dr. and 1st Avenue

5th Avenue between B Street and Ash Street

B Street between 17th Street and 11th Avenue

For further details on closures and course maps, click here.