Strawberry Picking

LIST: Places to go Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Here is a list of farms in or near San Diego that are offering strawberry pickings

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Looking for places to go strawberry picking? Look no further, we've compiled a list of places you and your family can go strawberry picking around and near San Diego.

You still have time to go out to the fields as strawberry season usually starts in February and runs through July.

Here are some farms offering strawberry picking:

Carlsbad Strawberry Company
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; Carlsbad
Carlsbad Strawberry Company is fully open for strawberry season. Their U-Pick prices are $12 per bucket and charge an additional $5 for field admission.

They also offer a sunflower maze and tractor rides. More details, here.

Kenny's Strawberry Farm
Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fallbrook
Kenny's Strawberry Farm is open Friday through Sunday for U-Pick by reservation only. Small buckets are $7 and large ones are $17. More details, here.

Julian Farm & Orchard
Closed; will open for U-Pick on June 4; Julian
Although Julian Farm & Orchard is closed, they are expecting to open on June 4 for U-Pick.

The Ecology Center
Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; San Juan Capistrano
Located an hour north of San Diego, The Ecology Center is offering U-Pick experiences. You do not need to RSVP in advance. Tickets to enter are $5 and strawberries are sold for $6 per pound. More details, here.

Tanaka Farms
Reservations Required; Irvine
Tanaka Farms is located near Santa Ana and offers U-Pick wagon rides. In their wagon rides, you can learn about the farming methods and history of the farm. You'll also be able to pick a seasonal vegetable along with strawberries.

The tour cost $20 per person and you'll be able to take a one-pound basket of strawberries. For more details, click here.

