LIST: Here's When Students Go Back to School in San Diego County in 2022

San Diego County students are heading back to school. Thousands of students already received a warm welcome with balloons, photo ops and more.

Wondering when students go back to school in the county? Here's a list of when school starts for each district in the 2022-2023 school year.

San Diego:

San Diego Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 29 . COVID-19 Update: Starting on July 18, indoor masking is required at all schools and district offices. Check out the district's COVID-19 dashboard here.

South Bay:

Chula Vista Elementary School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, July 20 . COVID-19 Update: Masks are strongly encouraged as COVID-19 cases continue to uptick in the county.

Sweetwater Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, July 20. COVID-19 Update: Vaccinated staff and students are strongly recommended to wear a face mask indoors. Unvaccinated staff and adult visitors must wear masks when in the presence of others indoors. More details on the district's COVID-19 update are here.



San Ysidro School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, July 25.

South Bay Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, July 25.

North County:

Escondido Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, August 9.

Del Mar Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 15.

San Dieguito Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, August 16.

Cardiff School District is scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, August 16.

Encinitas Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, August 16.

Oceanside Unified School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17.

Poway Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17 . COVID-19 update: Indoor masking in K-12 school settings continues to be a strong recommendation, but not required. Click here to view more COVID-19 updates.

Carlsbad Unified School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 24 . COVID-19 update: All students and adults in K-12 indoor school settings are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, unless exempt per the CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings. Masks are optional outdoors for adults and children on school campuses. Click here for more details.

East County:

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 10.

Grossmont Union High School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 15.

Lemon Grove School District is scheduled to go back to school on Tuesday, August 16.

Cajon Valley Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17.

Santee School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 24.

Jamul-Dulzura School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 15.

Alpine Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17.

Dehesa Union School is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17.

Lakeside Union School District is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 22.

Ramona Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 22.

