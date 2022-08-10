San Diego County

LIST: Here's When Students Go Back to School in San Diego County in 2022

Here is a list of dates for when schools in San Diego, California start their 2022 school year

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Lainie Alfaro

School bus
San Diego County students are heading back to school. Thousands of students already received a warm welcome with balloons, photo ops and more.

Wondering when students go back to school in the county? Here's a list of when school starts for each district in the 2022-2023 school year.

San Diego:

  • San Diego Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 29.
    • COVID-19 Update: Starting on July 18, indoor masking is required at all schools and district offices. Check out the district's COVID-19 dashboard here.

South Bay:

  • Chula Vista Elementary School District is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, July 20.
    • COVID-19 Update: Masks are strongly encouraged as COVID-19 cases continue to uptick in the county.
North County:

  • Poway Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday, August 17.
    • COVID-19 update: Indoor masking in K-12 school settings continues to be a strong recommendation, but not required. Click here to view more COVID-19 updates.
East County:

  • Ramona Unified is scheduled to go back to school on Monday, August 22.
