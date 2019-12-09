Linda Vista Daycare Worker Convicted of Child Abuse Sentenced

A daycare-owner convicted of physically abusing multiple kids at her in-home facility in Linda Vista was sentenced to jail and work furlough Monday in front of the mothers of her victims.

Zakia Astanzai, 34, was convicted of abusing two children in separate incidents in 2016 and 2018.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 305 days on work furlough. She was also given four years probation.

Unique Wilson, the mother of one of Astanzai's victims, told NBC 7 in August that she picked her 17-month-old son, Royal, up from Zakia and Benafsha Astanzai Family Child Care and found scratches and bruises all over his face.

She said when she picked up her two sons from the daycare, both of them ran to meet her. At the same time, one of the caregivers approached her and started explaining the injuries on Royal’s face.

A doctor's summary that Unique provided to NBC 7 noted the bruises are consistent with an injury such as a slap.

According to charges filed by the San Diego County District Attorney's office, on or about Aug. 15, Astanzai inflicted "cruel and inhuman" punishment upon Royal and inflicted "unjustifiable physical pain."

The San Diego Police Department investigated Unique's claims and took Astanzai into custody. She was charged with felony corporal injury upon a child and felony child abuse for her alleged abuse of Royal.

Unique says her son has been more aggressive since the alleged abuse and has suffered nightmares.