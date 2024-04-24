Suspect arrested in Linda Vista child sex assault due in court

WARNING: This story may have disturbing details. Discretion is advised.

The 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion he sexually assaulted a sleeping 5-year-old girl in her Linda Vista home and then tried to make his way into the same home days later is due in court Wednesday.

Alejandro Jose Confesor was arrested at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday about a mile-and-a-half away from the home near Linda Vista Road and Mesa College Drive where a man entered through an unlocked door and "fondled" the girl around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The girl screamed when she woke up, alerting her parents, SDPD Lt. Michael Swanson said.

On Sunday, he returned to the home and was captured on surveillance cameras. The man entered the side yard and garage but failed to enter the home, police said, adding that no one was harmed.

SDPD said Confesor was drinking a beer when they made contact and arrested him on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sex crime with specific circumstances, assault with intent to commit rape or other sex acts during residential burglary, burglary, and trespassing.

If convicted, Confesor could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Confesor was a cook at a restaurant and resided in the same neighborhood where the assault took place, SDPD Lt. Michael Swanson said. He rented a space and lived with multiple roommates.

Police have not found any criminal history for Confesor and they don't believe the suspect specifically targeted the victim.

He is being held on $1 million bail pending an arraignment on Wednesday.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with the victim's father on Monday night who gave this update: “The family is doing ok. We’re grateful to our church and military families. They have been great and showing us a lot of love.”

“It seemed like he was targeting that home. If they are targeting that home, who knows maybe he’s targeting other homes down here," said neighbor Edward McPhearson on Monday.

Like the victim's father, McPhearson is a military member. In fact, much of the neighborhood is made up of young military families. Police say Confesor lives close by but not in military housing.

SDPD said the man returned to the home days after the sexual assault.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke with neighbors who are especially concerned for the safety of their own kids.

"I have a 6-year-old as well and an older child, and it's very uneasy, especially when my husband is constantly gone, and so it would be nice to have more help and more security," neighbor Diana Walters, who described the community as being filled with military families, said.

A neighbor told NBC 7 the community was military housing. Authorities urged the community to be vigilant and keep doors and windows locked.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or video surveillance from the area is encouraged to call the Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2210 or SDPD non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

NBC 7's Shandel Menezes and Jeanette Quezada contributed to this report.