Linda Vista Apartment Complex Owner Apologizes to Tenants for Accidental Eviction Notices

Dozens of Linda Vista families worried since last month that they might be evicted come January can breathe a sigh of relief.

Residents of the Casa Linda Apartments all received eviction notices last month from the owner of the property, but the company that owns the apartments told NBC 7 those notices were sent in error.

Belinda Ward, who NBC 7 interviewed last week during a rally in front of the complex, showed NBC 7 proof of a letter from UPI Linda Vista. It arrived eight days after tenants were told they were not being evicted and read, in part:

“Please disregard the notice. We sincerely apologize for the miscommunication and any confusion it may have caused.”

However, earlier in the day Friday, tenants were still in the dark. They told NBC 7 they weren’t sure what to do since they hadn’t heard from their landlord following the initial eviction notice.

”I feel worried, and a little depressed,” Lucila Hibbison, a resident of Casa Linda of 19 years, told NBC 7.

It’s just a few words to describe the emotions she’s felt recently, and she wasn't the only one wondering what was going to happen.

”They don’t send anything yet,” Abril Ortega, a resident of nine years said. “Right now we’re good 'cause everyone said they're not gonna kick us out, but we don’t know.”

The situation prompted community organizers to take action. Carlos Hernandez, a member of California for Community Empowerment, says a new ordinance was sent to the City Attorney that could help residents, like those of Casa Linda Apartments, by providing financial assistance to move and new guidance for landlords.

“What this ordinance would do is it would force landlords to have to give six months’ notice to a year,” Hernandez said.

In the meantime, the owners say major repairs on water pipes will be taking place at the complex, a project that will involve water shut-offs. That’s in addition to construction visible from the street and courtyard. Combined, it could be enough for some to leave, but many, like Hibbison and her family, will stay.

”This year we’re going to stay here, and live here and see what is next.” Included in the letter sent Friday, for residents who wish to move, UPI Linda Vista will offer one month of rent and a full refund of their security deposit.