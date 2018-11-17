A suspected gunman shot at a group of six people in Lincoln Park Saturday morning, injuring an elderly man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man in his 60s was standing with five others near the corner of Euclid Avenue and Imperial Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officers.

The area is near a bus stop and a deli.

A man in a black hoodie then approached the group and fired four shots at them, SDPD said.

A bullet fragment struck the elderly man’s leg, according to SDPD.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter fled on foot, officers said.

SDPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.