Suspected Gunman Shoots Group of 6, Injures Elderly Man in Lincoln Park: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Suspected Gunman Shoots Group of 6, Injures Elderly Man in Lincoln Park: SDPD

By Andrew Johnson

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    NBC 7

    A suspected gunman shot at a group of six people in Lincoln Park Saturday morning, injuring an elderly man, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    A man in his 60s was standing with five others near the corner of Euclid Avenue and Imperial Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., according to officers.

    The area is near a bus stop and a deli.

    A man in a black hoodie then approached the group and fired four shots at them, SDPD said.

    A bullet fragment struck the elderly man’s leg, according to SDPD.

    He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    The suspected shooter fled on foot, officers said.

    SDPD is investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices