Limited Supply Of Aztec Men's Basketball Season Tickets Available for Purchase

Now is your time to secure seats and watch the defending Mountain West champions in Viejas Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2021-22 San Diego State men’s basketball season are currently available.

Bench reserve seating and some chair backs are open to fans starting at $199 per season ticket.

SDSU faculty and staff can purchase ticket packages at a discounted rate and student admission is free.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can do so online or by calling the Aztec Ticket Office at (619) 283-7378.

In the 2020-21 season, San Diego State won its conference-leading 14th Mountain West championship -- its eighth of the regular season and sixth tournament title.

The Aztecs finished the regular season with a 23-4 record and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU return starters Nathan Mensah and Trey Pulliam, both All-Mountain West honorees, as well as key contributors Lamont Butler, Keshad Johnson, Adam Seiko and Joshua Tomaic will be back on the court this season.

The team welcomes transfers Matt Bradley, a two-time All-Pac-12 performer (Cal), Chad Baker-Mazara (Duquesne) and Tahirou Diabate (Portland), as well as incoming freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr. (Salesian College Prep).

SDSU has yet to release the Aztec Men's Basketball schedule.