Dazzle on The Deep: Lighted boat parades are splashy California classics

JUST ABOUT ANY FLOATING VESSEL, even those ships that are really just blips, can hold some sort of eye-catching decoration. It might be a string of blinky bulbs, or a tiny tinsel snowflake, or perhaps a mast-high Santa Claus, or whatever whimsical detail the boat's captain chooses to display. And display seasonal gewgaws, boats up and down the California coast most definitely do; a stop by most any harbor in December reveals that at least a few boats are rocking some reindeer or snowmen. But there are a few festive events that feature several decorated boats, all to bring joy to those looking on from the shoreline (or, yes, other nearby vessels). These are the celebrated lighted boat parades that give the Golden State additional glitter as Christmas grows near, the ethereal aquatic events that sail by several ocean-close towns.

NEWPORT BEACH... offers a five-night fantasy in the middle of the month — the 2024 spectacular, which is the 116th outing for the venerable happening, begins Dec. 18 — while Morro Bay gets the month going with a spectacle in front of the big rock on Dec. 7. The Oxnard affair is a Dec. 14 treat — the 2024 parade's theme is "Sleigh Bells & Spurs: A Rockin' Rodeo Boat Parade." And in Dana Point? "Santa's Seaside Carnival" — that's the rollicking 2024 inspiration — takes to the waves Dec. 13, 14, and 15. Other harbors, communities, lakes, and locations will also add vavoom to their vessels this season; check in with your favorite water-adjacent destination to see what splashy sparkle is on the salty calendar.