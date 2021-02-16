first alert forecast

Light Showers Tuesday Morning in San Diego, Followed by Warming Trend

After Tuesday morning's light rain, San Diego County will be dry the rest of the week

By NBC 7 Staff

Light rain slickened roads around San Diego County early Tuesday but, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, this is the only rain we will see for a while.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the showers would taper off by about 7 a.m. She said the coast will see elevated surf and a high risk of rip currents Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a high wind warning is in effect Tuesday through 10 a.m. for San Diego’s mountains and desert slopes, the National Weather Service said. The NWS said west winds between 20 and 40 mph would persist through the morning, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph or so. The breezy conditions could knock down trees and power lines and those driving high-profile vehicles should take precaution on the roadways.

After the showers clear out, Parveen said the skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon but it will be dry – and that’ll be the case for the rest of the week.

“There are no big chances of rain anytime soon,” she explained.

A warming trend will take shape toward the end of the week, with a warm, sunny weekend in store for San Diego County. Parveen said Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend.

