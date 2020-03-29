rain

Light Showers Expected Before Warm-Up Begins

Light showers are expected late Sunday into Monday morning before a warm-up begins for the first week of April, the National Weather Service said.

We can expect a slight chance for isolated showers after 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be areas of patchy fog for local mountains by Sunday afternoon, NBC 7’s meteorologist Lauren Coronado said.

Light snow accumulation could occur at 6,000 feet and above, NWS said.

 “Overnight into Monday we can see some precipitation but were talking very isolated showers, but don’t be surprised if you do see some drizzle,” Coronado said.

As we move into the first week of April we can expect temperatures to warm up.

“The Climate Prediction Center has forecast that much of the U.S. West Coast has a good chance of seeing above normal temperatures,” the NWS said.

