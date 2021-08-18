weather

Light Showers at The Coast, Inland Possible Thanks to Marine Layer

Drivers are going to want to remember to take it slow on the road and have their wipers on if conditions are damp

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Light showers could make their way through the San Diego County coast early Wednesday morning so residents may want to keep a light jacket on them for the occasion.

Gloomy weather and fresher temps than previous days this week will accompany the possibility of showers, which could also be experienced in some inland communities.

“This is all because of the marine layer, which is already here this morning,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Through Wednesday morning, offshore showers could mist the coast and inland neighborhoods, so drivers are going to want to remember to take it slow on the road and have their wipers on.

“The marine layer is going to bring some added moisture with it, so we could see some sprinkles by the middle of the day,’ Parveen forecasted.

Temperature-wise, the day may offer relief to several communities.

“It’s going to be a very comfortable day, as far as temperatures are concerned, but don’t expect to see too much sun, especially at the beach,” Parveen said.

Afternoon highs include:

  • 74 at the coast;
  • 79 inland;
  • 70 in the mountains;
  • 96 in deserts;

The light showers could go through Wednesday night into early Thursday but the county should clear up in time for the weekend.

