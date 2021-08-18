Light Showers at The Coast, Inland Possible Thanks to Marine Layer

Light showers could make their way through the San Diego County coast early Wednesday morning so residents may want to keep a light jacket on them for the occasion.

Gloomy weather and fresher temps than previous days this week will accompany the possibility of showers, which could also be experienced in some inland communities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cooler conditions will prevail inland tonight and Wednesday as the marine layer deepens. In fact, don't be surprised to see light rain in the coast and parts of the valleys overnight-Wednesday morning! Just a few hundredths of an inch though. 🤷‍♀️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lN2hWjY9Nu — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2021

“This is all because of the marine layer, which is already here this morning,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Through Wednesday morning, offshore showers could mist the coast and inland neighborhoods, so drivers are going to want to remember to take it slow on the road and have their wipers on.

“The marine layer is going to bring some added moisture with it, so we could see some sprinkles by the middle of the day,’ Parveen forecasted.

Temperature-wise, the day may offer relief to several communities.

San Diego County is abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains the impact of the lack of rain in our region.

“It’s going to be a very comfortable day, as far as temperatures are concerned, but don’t expect to see too much sun, especially at the beach,” Parveen said.

Afternoon highs include:

74 at the coast;

79 inland;

70 in the mountains;

96 in deserts;

The light showers could go through Wednesday night into early Thursday but the county should clear up in time for the weekend.