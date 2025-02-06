weather

Light rain possible in San Diego from remnants of atmospheric river to the north

It's possible this storm system could also bring some snowfall to elevations above 6,000 on Friday morning

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An atmospheric river dumping rain on Northern California could bring some remnants of rain to San Diego County.

San Diego County can expect scattered, light rainfall from this system Thursday and Friday but most areas won't likely see more than a tenth of an inch, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Higher elevations and the coastal areas of North County could see slightly higher amounts.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

It's possible this storm system could also bring some snowfall to elevations above 6,000 on Friday morning, Martell said. Winds in the 30-50 mph range will be a concern for those areas.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Skies are expected to clear by Saturday but temperatures will remain moderate. Areas west of the mountains will see high in the mid- to upper-60s.

No watches or warnings were in effect for San Diego County from this storm system.

This article tagged under:

weather
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us