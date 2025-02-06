Light rain possible in San Diego from remnants of atmospheric river to the north

An atmospheric river dumping rain on Northern California could bring some remnants of rain to San Diego County.

San Diego County can expect scattered, light rainfall from this system Thursday and Friday but most areas won't likely see more than a tenth of an inch, NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Higher elevations and the coastal areas of North County could see slightly higher amounts.

Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals for the region through Friday: pic.twitter.com/yR8ijxXZbm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2025

It's possible this storm system could also bring some snowfall to elevations above 6,000 on Friday morning, Martell said. Winds in the 30-50 mph range will be a concern for those areas.

Skies are expected to clear by Saturday but temperatures will remain moderate. Areas west of the mountains will see high in the mid- to upper-60s.

No watches or warnings were in effect for San Diego County from this storm system.