Rainfall totals: Light rain falls on parts of San Diego County for Black Friday

After a chilly but comfortable Thanksgiving, San Diego got a sprinkling of rain overnight Friday with some more drizzle expected throughout the day.

By 6 a.m. Friday, most areas saw anywhere from .01 to .11 inches of rain. Harbison Canyon, near Alpine, recorded the most rainfall thus far, followed by Otay Mountain with .08 inches of rain, Mt. Woodson with .07 and Vista with .06. No rainfall was recorded in the deserts. Get the latest rainfall totals here.

Good morning! Here's a look at the latest rainfall totals from the scattered, light showers this morning: https://t.co/UAtQmHTkpx. Scattered light showers are forecast to become more confined to the coastal slopes of the mountains as we get later in the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mMcGHyCbIG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 24, 2023

Light showers are expected to continue sporadically throughout the day Friday, affecting mostly the coastal mountain slopes. In some areas, rain may not even reach the ground, NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The rest of the county will continue to see mild temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average in the valleys and up to 15 degrees below average in the mountains.

A low-pressure system is creating this cooling trend, especially inland, and the same system will increase gusty south and southwesterly winds into the 30-45 mph range.

No watches or warnings were in place.

The weekend will be clear and Sunny with Santa Ana winds returning to push slightly warmer weather into the region, Matthews said.