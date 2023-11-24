San Diego

Rainfall totals: Light rain falls on parts of San Diego County for Black Friday

There is a chance for rain moving in Thursday night but the highest potential for light rain comes Friday morning

By Christina Bravo

After a chilly but comfortable Thanksgiving, San Diego got a sprinkling of rain overnight Friday with some more drizzle expected throughout the day.

By 6 a.m. Friday, most areas saw anywhere from .01 to .11 inches of rain. Harbison Canyon, near Alpine, recorded the most rainfall thus far, followed by Otay Mountain with .08 inches of rain, Mt. Woodson with .07 and Vista with .06. No rainfall was recorded in the deserts. Get the latest rainfall totals here.

Light showers are expected to continue sporadically throughout the day Friday, affecting mostly the coastal mountain slopes. In some areas, rain may not even reach the ground, NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

The rest of the county will continue to see mild temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average in the valleys and up to 15 degrees below average in the mountains.

A low-pressure system is creating this cooling trend, especially inland, and the same system will increase gusty south and southwesterly winds into the 30-45 mph range.

No watches or warnings were in place.

The weekend will be clear and Sunny with Santa Ana winds returning to push slightly warmer weather into the region, Matthews said.

