Light Rain Falls Across San Diego County

A band of light rain due was slowly moving north and covered most of western San Diego County, with most areas receiving a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation on Saturday.
A high surf advisory was issued until 2 p.m. Saturday for San Diego County coastal areas. A west swell of 4 feet at 14-15 seconds was expected to produce elevated to high surf Saturday. Surf of 4-7 feet was expected. Moderate to strong rip currents were predicted at all beaches.
There were also locally gusty easterly winds from the coastal mountain slopes west into some of the valleys, with a local gust of 60 mph at Hellhole Canyon at around 6 a.m., and a few other stations with gusts over 50 mph.
High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 67-72 degrees with overnight lows of 50-55. Western valley highs will be 67-72, with highs of 61-66 near the foothills and overnight lows of 49-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 53-59 with overnight lows of 40-47. Highs in the deserts will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 46-55.
Light showers were also possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
A gradual cooling trend was forecast to occur through early next week, followed by warmer weather late in the week as a ridge of high pressure develops.